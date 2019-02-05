Man treated by paramedics in Melton house blaze

Have your say

A man was treated for smoke inhalation by paramedics last night (Monday) after fire broke out in a house in Melton.

Firefighters from the town station were joined by two crews from Grantham and a team from East Midlands Ambulance Service at the incident, at a detached property on Beechwood Avenue.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service which was called out to the blaze at 8.07pm said it was believed to have started due to faulty electrics in a tumble dryer.

A spokesperson said: “We had a report of a house fire involving a tumble dryer in a utility room.

“Two appliances were sent and a request was made for a third appliance for extra breathing apparatus.

“One male casualty suffered smoke inhalation and was cared for by ambulance paramedics.”

The fire service said the utility room sustained 90 per cent fire damage while the rest of the property was damaged by smoke.