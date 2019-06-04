Man dies after being hit by train near Syston

Have your say

The man who was hit by a train near Syston (yesterday) died at the scene, police have confirmed.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm and led to services being suspended throughout the county with delays continuing until about 9pm.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene following reports that a person had been struck on the line.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police (BTP) said: “British Transport Police officers were called to the line close to Syston, Leicestershire, on Monday, after a report that a person had been struck by a train.

“Officers from BTP attended the incident, which was reported to BTP shortly after 5.30pm.

“Colleagues from the ambulance service attended and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

“The incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”