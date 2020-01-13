Man charged with drink driving after car ends up on its roof in Melton collision

A 34-year-old man has been charged with drink driving following a collision in Melton on Friday which led to a car ending up on its roof.

Liam Berry, of Leicester, appeared at Leicester Magistrates Court on Saturday following the incident, which happened on Thorpe Road around 11.35am.

Leicestershire Police said he was charged with driving above the legal alcohol limit and was remanded into custody at his court appearance.

The above photograph showing the aftermath of the incident was posted on our Facebook page by Kate Bishop when we published a report about it on Friday.