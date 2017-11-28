Major work to start next week on new public toilets in Melton town centre

Work begins on Monday to build two new public toilet blocks in Melton town centre to replace outdated facilities.

The existing loos on St Mary’s Way will be demolished to make way for a new upgraded building with better access for disabled people.

New toilets will also be built in the Wilton Road car park with the public still able to use the existing ones on the site.

Melton Borough Council, which expects the new toilets to be ready to use by next May, has timed the work to begin after the tradiionally busy Christmas Victorian Fayre event this weekend.

Councillor Alan Pearson, chair of the community and social affairs committee, said: “Refurbishment of the public toilets in Melton is a great project and I am looking forward to seeing the completed facilities in May.

“The new facilities will comply with the latest standards for disability access and be semi-automated.

“We have made sure that the contractors are aware that we want to minimise disruption to the public as much as possible while the new facilities are being built so full consideration is being made to the location of equipment and compounds during the demolition and build phases.”

The new toilets will each have three unisex cubicles, a pitched roof and a canopy over the entrance doors.

The charge to use the facilities will remain unchanged with RADAR key holders remaining free for charge.

The council anticipates there may disruption for motorists and taxi drivers using both the St Mary’s Way and Wilton Road car parks while that work is taking place.

Councillor Pearson added: “There is likely to be some impact on the car parks where the toilets are located so we will be keep monitoring the public vehicular and pedestrian access as well as coaches and taxi services to ensure minimal disruption.”