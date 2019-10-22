Majestic steam train with royal connections powers through Melton

Steam train enthusiast Paul Davies captured this stunning image of the Duchess of Sutherland en route to Melton Mowbray station on Saturday.

It was taken between Langham and Ashwell with the weak Autumn sun highlighting the exhaust from the locomotive on what was a pleasant morning as it powered its way towards the town en route to York.

The steam-powered express train was hauled by former LMS pacific 6233 Duchess of Sutherland on a Railway Touring Company charter journey with the locomotive carrying a headboard in memory of former Melton Business man Nigel Dobbing who passed away just over a year ago.

In preservation, this locomotive has hauled the Royal Train twice, once along the North Wales coast to Holyhead and also on the scenic Settle to Carlisle route. It will be calling at Melton again on December 19 on a charter train to Chester run by the same company.