Lots of family fun in store at fourth annual Bobby Barnard fundraiser at Melton

A fourth annual fundraising event in memory of a baby boy who was born asleep takes place in Melton on Sunday.

Local footballers will compete for The Bobby Barnard Cup from 11am at the Saxby Road playing fields.

Afterwards there will be a barbecue, raffle and live music, with proceeds to be split between the town’s Birch Wood Area Special School and the Treble One Trust, which provides specialised equipment for sufferers of motor neurone disease (MND).

Donate to the cause online at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lewis-barnard-1 or by attending the all-day event.