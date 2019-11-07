Lorry driver rescued by firefighters from four-foot floods near Melton

Firefighters rescued a lorry driver near Melton this morning (Thursday) after his vehicle got stuck in four-foot deep flood waters.

A crew from Melton station and water rescue teams from Market Harborough and Castle Donington were deployed to the incident, on Sproxton Road at Coston.

Fears were heightened for the safety of the driver because the water levels were rising after the emergency was first reported at 9.50am.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call from the driver of a 7.5 tonne lorry who had driven into four feet of flood water and was unable to get out.

“The incident commander confirmed the vehicle was stuck with the water rising and the crew made contact with the driver.

“A water rscue team was deployed with a sled to rescue the driver from the vehicle.

“The driver is safe and well and the recovery of the vehicle was being arranged.”

Fire crews were also sent out to Whissendine after police reports of a motorist being stranded in ‘knee high fast moving water’.

An engine from Melton was mobilised together with water rescue units from Market Harborough, Newark and Highfields in Nottingham.

The fire service say the incident happened in Main Street and was reported at 1.16pm

The vehicle was found to be in about eight inches of water and the occupant was walked to safety by fire crews with all other appliances stood down.

There have been reports of many areas of the Melton borough and Rutland suffering from flooding following heavy rain overnight and this morning.

Motorists were reporting a deep flood on the A607 between Kirby Bellars and Melton earlier today.

And one lane was closed on Six Hills Lane, where the road passes under the A46, due to flooding.

A Flood Alert has again been issued for villagers living near the River Wreake to the west of Melton.

The Environment Agency say water levels are rising at the Frisby river gauge with low-lying agricultural land and roads, including Mill Lane and Water Lane at Frisby on the Wreake, Station Road at Thrussington, Broome Lane at Ratcliffe on the Wreake, together with farmlands at Hoby, Brooksby, Thrussington, Ratcliffe and Syston, at risk of flooding.

The fire service are advising drivers not to risk driving through deep water on roads and to consider using sat navs to avoid areas where flood signs are displayed.