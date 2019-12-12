Loose paving stones to be repaired in Melton after several falls reported

Repairs are to be made to a number of loose paving stones in a Melton town centre street after reports of several pedestrians tripping and falling over them.

Leicestershire County Council, which maintains footpaths, said it was aware of issues in Sherrard Street and was planning to make the walkway areas safer.

Loose paving stones in Sherrard Street, Melton, are to be repaired by the county council after several reports of people tripping over them and falling EMN-191212-131214001

One of the people who has tripped there is town resident Carolyn Seville, who is unhappy about the many uneven and loose pavements slabs.

She told the Melton Times: “The worst section seems to be around the Yorkshire Trading and Superdrug stores.

“My sister and I have both fallen there and one of the shopkeepers told me pedestrians are often falling in this area.

“I am concerned that a serious injury may occur before a permanent solution to the problem can be found.”

County Hall has responded with a spokesperson commenting: “We would like to assure people that this street is inspected monthly by council officers and a number of repairs are planned.”

Residents are advised to go online at www.leicestershire.gov.uk/roads-and-travel/road-maintenance/report-a-road-problem to report any concerns they have about the condition of footpath paving slabs in the Melton borough.