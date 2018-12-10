Long Clawson WI members create quilts for dementia patients

Members of Long Clawson Women’s Institute have delivered 14 twiddle quilts for dementia patients at Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust (LPT).

Each one is an individual creation, with brightly coloured fabric, buttons and a variety of textures. Their aim is to sooth and stimulate dementia patients by giving them something to do with their hands.

The Woman’s Institute nationally has been promoting activities around dementia and mental health.

Christine Smith, Long Clawson WI vice-president, said: “Making quilts for people with dementia fits very well with the WI’s ethos. It’s doing something for other people in a creative way.

“It has been great fun. We started with small squares with beads, buttons, zips and bows, and anything else we could find that would be good to ‘twiddle’ with. We aimed to make 100 squares to celebrate the centenary of the Leicestershire and Rutland Federation of Women’s Institutes this year and in the end have made more than 150. We have joined the squares together into larger patchwork squares, and backed them with fleece, to make the twiddle quilts.

“We are very appreciative of the Long Clawson Sewing Bee’s support in helping us achieve this.”

Long Clawson WI began the project in August at their summer afternoon tea, and finished in early November.

Simon Guild, community services manager from LPT, said: “Twiddle mitts and twiddle quilts have proven to be beneficial in enhancing the wellbeing of people with dementia. They provide a means of safe and meaningful engagement in activity which can reduce symptoms of dementia.

“We would like to thank Long Clawson WI for their kind donation and will ensure they are distributed to our patients to support their wellbeing.”

Two of the quilts will be available to see at St Remigius’s Church, Long Clawson, on the weekend of December 15 and 16. The Long Clawson Sewing Bee are producing further quilts for children with ADHD, which they expect to hand over in the new year.