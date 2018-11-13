Long Clawson bell ringers ring to remember

On Sunday Long Clawson bell ringers honoured those who fell in conflict on the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice.

The group rang first at Harby before the traditional British Legion Service of Remembrance, where they were joined in their ringing by John Cline of Harby.

They also then rang at Long Clawson joining the Ringing Remembers national initiative with bell ringers in churches and cathedrals in villages, towns and cities across the country, to mark the centenary of the signing of the Armistice.