Lions and Rotarians support Melton’s most needy by gifting food parcels

Members of Melton Lions Club, the Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray, Melton and Belvoir Rotary Club delivered 400 food parcels to senior citizens and struggling individuals in Melton and surrounding villages in time for Christmas.

The packages, which were sorted and packed over three days, contained festive treats such as mince pies and a Christmas pudding.

The Lions, Rotarians and the WC Barnes Trust each provided £500 to buy the groceries, and Tesco shoppers boosted the fund with food items.

The Christmas Parcel Project has been running throughout the borough for more than 15 years.

Food parcels were also donated to the town’s food bank.