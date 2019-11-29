Let the Melton Scouts post your Christmas cards

Melton Scouts will once again be delivering some festive cheer in the town this December by running their regular Christmas card delivery service.

The 36th Melton Mowbray Scout Group will be providing the first class service, to LE13 postcodes only, for a small donation of 20p per card.

The Christmas post is supported by a large number of retailers in the town, who allow a postbox to be placed on their premises from Friday, November 29, to Wednesday, December 18.

The retailers are Asfordby Road Stores, Cardzone, Market Place, Craven Street shop, Foxy Lots - Cards for Good Causes, Grange Drive - One Stop Shop, Melton Building Society, St John’s Drive shop and Superdrug.

Deliveries will start on December 14 and will be completed before Christmas.

Last year almost 10,000 cards were delivered raising over £2,000, all of which was put towards youth development.

For further information about the Scout Post, contact Cathy Atkin, group treasurer on (01664) 565250.