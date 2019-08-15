Lead thieves raid Little Dalby Church yet again

Have your say

Thieves have stolen lead from the roof of Little Dalby’s church for the fourth time in recent years.

Police say the latest raid, at the Grade 2 listed St James Church, was reported to them on Saturday.

A spokesman said: “It’s believed to have happened sometime between Thursday August 8 and Saturday.

“No arrests have been made and anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 19*422608.”

Just over two years ago, members launched a fundraising drive after lead was stolen from above the south aisle and porch at the church.