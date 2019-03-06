Langham couple collaborate on well-illustrated biography

A Langham husband and wife have written a well-illustrated biography.

Titled Mr Sugar Face and his Moll, Mr and Mrs Webb privately launched their fascinating book at Walkers Bookshop in Oakham towards the end of last month.

Book cover for Mr Sugar Face and his Moll PHOTO: Supplied

The story is of George Webb Medley, aka Mr Sugar Face, (1828-1898) and his wife Maria ‘Molly’ Selous (1839-1919), including life in pre-abolition Jamaica; the Stockmarket railway mania, source of George’s fortune; London chess championships; holidays - Britain and the Rhine; George as Free Trade campaigner and the couple at home at Winsford Tower, Devon.

Author Nigel Webb is a series editor of educational books on mathematics and taught at Oakham School for many years. He is a direct descendant of Amelia Medley, sister of George Webb Medley, whose life, along with that of his wife, inspired this book.

Writer Caroline Webb brought up her family in Rutland and was a Citizens Advice Bureau manager for some years, working in Melton, Stamford and Oakham.

Caroline’s historical book Visitors to Verona: Lovers, Gentlemen and Adventurers came out in 2017 and, before that, the couple collaborated on The Earl and His Butler in Constantinople: The Secret Diary of an English Servant Among the Ottomans. These much admired books, published by I.B.Tauris, are still available.