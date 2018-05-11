Lady Gretton to stand down as Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire after 15 years in the role

Somerby-based Lady Gretton is to retire as Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire after more than 15 years in the role, it has been announced.

The Queen has appointed Michael Kapur OBE as her new representative in the county and he will begin his duties from June 14.

Michael Kapur, who will take over as Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire from June 2018 EMN-181105-104250001

Mr Kapur paid tribute to the work of Jennifer, Lady Gretton, in fulfilling a range of civic and ceremonial duties which bring together voluntary services, business and cultural life.

He said: “Lady Gretton has made such a huge contribution to life in Leicestershire and is loved by everyone.

“She’ll be a very tough act to follow but she leaves me a strong platform to build upon.”

Mr Kapur, a leading businessman, is currently serving as a Deputy Lieutenant and he has dedicated many years to championing local interests.

The 55-year-old lives in Oadby with his wife, Rita, and they have four children. He grew up in Derby and graduated from Leicester Polytechnic before becoming a Chartered Accountant.

Mr Kapur’s distinguished career includes 23 years in board rooms across the private, public and charity sectors. He co-founded Signum Corporate Communications and served as deputy chairman of University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust.

He continues to play a hugely active role locally, as chairman of the National Space Centre and Leicester City Football Club Trust - the charity which delivers the club’s commitment to its communities.

Mr Kapur is also deputy chairman and Pro Chancellor of De Montfort University, alongside other regional and national trustee roles in the education and community sectors.

He said: “I am incredibly honoured to have been appointed and I look forward to serving as Her Majesty’s personal representative locally.

“Leicestershire has a wonderful, diverse community and a rich heritage. We are home to three world class universities, innovative entrepreneurs, and brilliant professional sports. I am very proud of Leicester and Leicestershire and will do all I can to represent us to the best of my ability.

Lady Gretton, who will be 75 the day Mr Kapur takes over from her, was born at St Ives in Cornwall.

She is the widow of the Third Baron Gretton, and has a married son - the Fourth Baron Gretton, and a married daughter. Lady Gretton has three grand-daughters and three grandsons.

She took over the Stapleford Park Estate following the death of her husband in 1989. Today the estate is run by her son, The Lord Gretton, with Lady Gretton maintaining a keen interest.

Following the announcement of her retirement she said: “I am delighted that Mike Kapur is to be the next Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire.

“He has been a very active participant in the business and civic life of our city and county, and I’m sure he will use all his local knowledge to represent Her Majesty well.”

John Sinnott, chief executive of Leicestershire County Council, will continue to act as Clerk to the Lieutenancy.