Two kittens were rescued by firefighters after being unable to get down from a 30ft-high tree in Bottesford.

A crew from Melton were called out to Orston Lane to help the animals but they requested an aerial ladder platform from the Nottingham station because their ladder would not reach them.

A representative from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) was also in attendance at the incident, at 11.15am on Friday.