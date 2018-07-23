Kids have a whale of a time at open evening for new Melton Little Robins Pre-school

Children and their parents were invited to look round a new pre-school in Melton during an open evening.

Little Robins, in the community centre at St Mary’s Primary School, opened its doors for families to roam free either indoors in the cornflour messy play or in the popular soft play area.

Outdoors children were zooming up the path on the ride on toys, looking after the dolls by giving them a bath or playing in the farm tray which was made up of natural resources to stimulate senses and enhance the play experience.

Owner Mandy Adcock has worked within the early years foundation stage for seven years and already has really good links with the school after supporting their PTA group Fosms for six years. She said: “The support from the school has been amazing. With their continued backing and the experience of the staff at Little Robins it will ensure that the children have a fun time at pre-school, learning through play based activities.

“They will be school ready when they leave.”

Little Robins Pre-school opens its doors fully operational on Wednesday, August 29. They will offer sessional term time only care Monday to Friday, 9am to 3pm.

The setting occupies a light large room with a welcoming cloakroom where children will start to learn name recognition by having their own coat peg identified by a picture with their written name. Activities will be adaptable and lead by what the children like, giving them choice over their play.

During the day children will be able to free flow to the outside area where there are further opportunities to interact with others and where gross motor skills are put into practice.

Little Robins is holding another open event on August 8, at 10am. For more information contact Mandy at lrpsteachers@gmail.com or on 07801 849544.