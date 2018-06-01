John Ferneley College students praised by Melton In Bloom judges

Melton in Bloom have judged a student project on “how to grow garden plants,” at the request of John Ferneley College’s science teacher Adam Bond.

Pupils learnt about the process of how a seed germinates through to full growth. They were told to use this knowledge to go and design a greenhouse using waste materials.

Judges Diana Wood, Sue Herlihy and Ann Spawton then set about judging the six categories, which resulted in twenty Year 8s being awarded a certificate for their efforts by Melton in Bloom chairman Brian Hodder.