Joan says farewell after attending Asfordby church for 80 years

A woman who has attended services at the same village church for 80 years has bade a sad farewell to fellow worshippers before moving away to be nearer family.

When Joan Williamson (86) started going to All Saints’ Church at Asfordby, the Second World War was still a year away.

She became a dedicated member from the age of six when her family moved to the village and has been an active participant in services and activities ever since.

After her final Sunday service, Joan was presented with a bouquet of flowers before heading off for her new life at Epsom in Surrey.

She gave years of dedicated service as a sidesperson and was usually found welcoming people and giving out books on a Sunday morning, or serving refreshments after a service.

Joan was instrumental in organising the church’s Maundy Thursday suppers, and her date and walnut cake was regarded as ‘legendary’ by all who tasted it.

Along with her late husband Jack, she was a strong supporter and regular attendee at the Autumn Group in the parish hall, and as a couple they were very active in the annual remembrance service, regularly bearing wreaths.

Suzanne Hooper, wife of All Saints’ vicar, Rev Dr Peter Hooper, said: “Joan and Jack were stalwarts of the church, and she has served the community over almost nine decades and has embraced village life to the full.

“We will miss her.”