Izabella’s busy Melton coffee morning raises £450 for Macmillan

A packed coffee morning in Melton raised £450 for Macmillan Cancer Support on Saturday.

Around 40 people attended the event in Bickley Avenue and enjoyed tea, coffee and plenty of homemade cakes. There was also a raffle.

The morning was organised by Izabella Roberts, 12.

Dad Mike said: “We would like to thank everyone who came along to support the fundraiser.

“We would also like to thank everyone who donated prizes for the raffle including Tesco and Simply Hair in Melton.

“The sun was shining and the cakes went down a treat.”

This was the sixth coffee morning at the Roberts’ home and the events have raised nearly £2,500 for Macmillan over the years.