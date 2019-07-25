It’s a case of ‘Melting Mowbray’ on town’s hottest day of the year

On a day when scorching temperatures sent thermometers well into the mid-30s people across the Melton borough have today been trying desperately to stay cool while enjoying the glorious sunshine at the same time.

Ice cream sales have been going through the roof and shops have sold out of fans on our hottest day of the year so far.

Patty Masuku and son Richard cool off in Market Square in Melton on the town's hottest day of the year today EMN-190725-145752001

As London recorded the UK’s highest ever temperatures approaching 39.6 degrees centigrade, Melton people have been experiencing weather almost as hot.

Our photographer, Tim Williams, has been out and about capturing some of the scenes on this sweltering Thursday.

Let us know how your family or workplace is keeping cool and send us your photos to nick.rennie@jpimedia.co.uk and we’ll print the best ones.