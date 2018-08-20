Inspirational teen Zoe wins Melton Rotary Young Citizen of the Year Award

A 17-year-old Rempstone fundraiser dedicated to raising the profile of a female genetic disorder is the Rotary Club of Melton and Melton Belvoir’s Young Citizen of the Year.

Zoe Glasgow, who has Turner Syndrome, has been volunteering with the Turner Syndrome Society and is very active at regional and national level giving talks to raise awareness of the condition.

Zoe was nominated by her tutors at the Melton Learning Hub where she has been a student, two days each week, studying for BTEC awards in beauty and catering. She has also just completed a GCSE course at East Leake Academy.

In spite of all her commitments Zoe has gained distinctions in all her course work and her tutors describe her as lively and bubbly, possessing a natural empathy.

The Rotary Young Citizen of the Year Award recognises and rewards young people who have demonstrated ongoing acts of good citizenship. Those nominated do not necessarily have to be working on a Rotary project, what matters is that they individually, or as part of a group, have made a positive difference.