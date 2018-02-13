Inspirational Claire aims to beat her marathon best in Manchester

Six years after she made headlines around the world by walking 26 miles in a special robotic suit, paralysed Claire Lomas is preparing to take on her second marathon.

Claire, from Eye Kettleby, is aiming to beat her personal best of 17 days when she tackles the ASICS Greater Manchester Marathon on April 8.

She has already raised more than £600,000 for the Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation (NSIF) towards a cure for paralysis since suffering devastating injuries in a horse riding accident in 2007.

And she hopes to generate even more cash from her Manchester effort, where she will be part of a team of 10 entered by broadcaster Vassos Alexander, from Chris Evans’ Radio 2 breakfast show.

Vassos sent a Tweet to Claire which read: “When the rest of us take on the marathon it’s a tough few hours. For Claire it’s 17 days!! Thrilled to have you on board Claire, you’re an inspiration.”

She said: “I will set off with the others with the plan to smash my PB of 17 days, so I am out training lots again despite the cold weather.

“I am hoping to get some sponsorship from businesses and I will wear their logos on my clothing and display them on the website.”

Go online to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lotsofsmallsteps or text Legs60 £5 to 70070 if you would like to sponsor Claire.

Claire is also organising another Melton Mowbray Road2Recovery Half Marathon this year, with a 10K race added for the first time and a first official 5K event.

The day, on Sunday June 10 at Eye Kettleby Lakes, will also feature a kids’ mile, with all procceds going to the NSIF.