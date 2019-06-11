Inquest opens into sudden death of police officer near Syston

Have your say

An inquest has been opened into the death of a Leicestershire Police officer who died suddenly near Syston.

The hearing concerning Det Ch Insp Rob Widdowson was opened and adjourned at Loughborough yesterday (Monday).

He died on Monday June 3 after being interviewed earlier that day over an allegation of fraud made against him.

We reported last week that a man had been killed after being hit by a train near Syston but it is not clear at the moment if the victim was DCI Widdowson.

A statement released by the police force says: “Leicestershire Police is extremely sad to announce the sudden death of one of its most senior detectives.

“Detective Chief Inspector Rob Widdowson died during the afternoon of Monday June 3 near Syston.

“The circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated by the British Transport Police.

“Earlier in the day, he had been interviewed by officers in connection with a fraud allegation that had been made against him by a member of the public.

“The investigation into that allegation was being led by the Force’s Professional Standards Department.

“As a result of his death, we have referred ourselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”

The tragic news of DCI Widdowson’s death was announced to his colleagues the day after he died.

Chief Constable Simon Cole has since Tweeted: “An incredibly tough week for the Force with the loss of our colleague Rob Widdowson.

“Very touched by messages of condolence. Thank you.”