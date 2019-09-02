Inquest opened into death of Bottesford man who was in collision with a car

An inquest has been opened into the death of a young Bottesford man who died after being in colllision with a car shortly after leaving his own vehicle.

The hearing, involving Alfie Binch - who was aged in his 20s, was opened and adjourned by the coroner for Rutland and North Leicestershire.

The incident took place on the A606 Empingham Road near Tinwell on the evening of August 17.

It happened at 10.50pm between the junctions of Water Lane and Steadfold Lane and involved a blue Jaguar XF.

Detectives, who are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage, say the deceased died at the scene after exiting a parked vehicle just before the collision.

The driver of the Jaguar suffered minor injuries.

Det Con Pete Davies, from the Leicestershire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “We are looking to trace anyone who may have seen the Jaguar or the pedestrian before the collision or witnessed the incident itself.

“This includes any dashcam footage from vehicles travelling along the A606 around the time of the incident.

“We know the Jaguar was travelling eastbound along the road before the collision occurred and the pedestrian was walking along the road after getting out of a parked car.

“If you have any information that can help with our investigation, please make contact.”

Anyone with footage or information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 700 of 17, August 2019.