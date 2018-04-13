Important dignitaries attend the Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray’s 90th Charter Dinner

Members of the Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray celebrated the club’s 90th anniversary with a Charter Dinner recently in the glorious setting of the newly refurbished St Mary’s Church, Melton.

Joint presidents Janet Shortland and Adrienne Holland welcomed over a hundred Rotarians and their guests to the glittering occasion. Guests included Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire and honorary Rotarian Lady Jennifer, Lady Gretton, president of Rotary International in Britain and Ireland Denis Spiller, the Mayor and Mayoress of Melton borough Tejpal and Rajbinder Bains, and Rotary district governor Chris Davies.

Adrienne Holland said: “It was a lovely evening - a great celebration of an important and happy milestone in the history of Rotary in Melton.”

Janet Shortland said: “We all enjoyed a scrumptious four-course meal and afterwards were richly entertained by singer and comedian Anthony King, who mixed music and mirth with much dry wit - and not a little wisdom.

Melton Rotary Club held its first Charter Dinner at the Kings Head Hotel on Monday, October 22, 1928. Since then it has been part of the Rotary global network of 35,000 plus club with 1.2 million members, who seek a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change for good.

To find out more visit http://www.meltonrotary.org.uk/ or Twitter @meltonrotary