Hundreds of Santas dash to raise cash in Melton

Over 250 participants all suitably dressed in Santa suits (and one snowman) – the youngest in push chairs – ran or walked, mainly in sunshine but very wet underfoot, on a fresh Sunday morning in the ninth Melton Santa Fun Run.

There were two routes organised by the Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray - one mile and five kilometres.

Beards and pointy hats line up at the start PHOTO: Tim Williams

Matilda Swallow, nine years old, was first back in 13:58, closely followed by Ollie Reid (six), in 13:74 and Edith Swallow (seven), in 13:76. The first to return from the five kilometres was James Jesson (nine), who completed the course in 22:07, with Ben Maher and Michael Lane following in 22:24 and 22:71 respectively.

Prior to the run, there was a very well-attended dog show with best-dressed dog amongst other classes, organised by Jackie Smith of Melton Smart Dogs and with prizes donated by Pets at Home.

All the participants also took part in a lively warm-up with Bix Whetter of Asfordby Lakeside Gym and her colleagues.

The event was sponsored by Enterprise Chartered Accountants together with The Melton Building Society, Sainsbury’s and Tresillian House.

Rudi the reindeer enjoys a dance by the 103 The Eye roadshow PHOTO: Tim Williams

Organiser Alison Blythe said: “This highly successful event which involved many members of the community as well as Rotarians, raised nearly £2,500 for local charities supported by Rotary, and also contributed a further £1,200 plus which participants raised for their own charities.

“The day itself was also supported by the air ambulance, LOROS, Hastings Direct and Feast and the Furious. A most enjoyable morning.”

Millie was chuffed to win the Best-dressed Dog Award PHOTO: Tim Williams

Smiling Santas do the warm-up PHOTO: Tim Williams

Two young Santas look forward to their festive run PHOTO: Tim Williams