Human bones from Melton building site found to date back to 7th century

Human bones found on a building site at Melton have been found to date back to the 7th century, police confirmed today (Wednesday).

Officers were called to the former Catherine Dalley House nursing home site back in October following a report that human remains had been found in the ground following demolition work to make way for a new residential complex for retired and elderly people.

Police have set up a forensic tent on a building site at the former Catherine Dalley House nursing home in Melton'PHOTO TIM WILLIAMS EMN-200801-135847001

Enquiries were carried out at the Scalford Road location in addition to specialist forensic examination to determine the length of time the bones had been in the ground.

And carbon dating has now established the remains date back to 635-685AD.

The bones are now being passed onto Cotswold Archaeology Ltd for further research to be carried out into the finding.

Det Insp Tim Lindley said: “During the past couple of months, we have been carrying out enquiries with contractors at the site as well as with a team of archaeologists.

Police have set up a forensic tent on a building site at the former Catherine Dalley House nursing home in Melton'PHOTO TIM WILLIAMS EMN-200801-135835001

“This has been a lengthy process to establish the facts, but carbon dating has now dated the bones to the period between 635-680AD.”

He added: “Cotswold Archaeology Ltd will now carry out their own research into the history of this finding.”

Police had set up a scene preservation at the site, including an investigation tent, following the discovery.

That has since been removed to enable the developers, McCarthy and Stone, to continue construction of 50 retirement homes and bungalows on the site.