Hose farmworker recalls nightmare flooding ordeal

A Hose farmworker has talked about the nightmare scenario of seeing his farm swamped by flood waters during Storm Dennis.

Richard Newbold arrived for work in the early hours of Sunday and quickly set about the almost impossible task of trying to pump the vast quantities of water away.

A flooded pit at the JW Isam and Son farm at Hose during Storm Dennis EMN-200218-125053001

Thanksfully the animals, including 50 dairy cows which provide milk for Long Clawson Dairy, were safe on higher ground.

He told the Melton Times: “We’ve had flooding before but nothing like this in the 25 years I’ve worked here.

“The brook which runs through the village had burst its banks and water was also coming down from the Belvoir hills.

“It was coming that quickly that no amount of electric pumps or tractors could get rid of it.

“It filled all the pits and there were electrics down there - there was no way of milking the cows until the water had been cleared.”

The flood water has disapated now but fields are still under water, making it impossible to work on the crop growing side of the business.

Richard added: “It’s flooded before here and I’m not sure if there is anything we can do to prevent it happening again.”