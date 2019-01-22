Hickling nursery children learn about African culture from visitor

Youngsters at Pea Pod Day Nursery in Hickling have been learning about Africa in order to broaden their understanding of different cultures.

The children were taught singing, dancing and creating individual art work by Ghanian visitor Bemma Akyeampong from African Ark.

Louise Slater, nursery manager, said: “Bemma dressed some of the children in traditional African clothing and taught them some dances that are danced in Ghana.

“Lots of our children were able to make links between their own experiences and Bemma’s culture. Some sang our traditional ‘Rain, Rain Go Away’ song to Bemma and we talked about the fact that in England we sometimes sing for the rain to leave where as in Africa they sing and dance for the rain to come.

“We really enjoyed our sessions with Bemma and are hoping to repeat some of the songs and dances in nursery.

“It was a fantastic experience for all our kids. It helped them to learn about African culture and also think about their own.”