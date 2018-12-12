Hickling celebrates another successful scarecrow weekend at presentation evening

A presentation evening for Hickling Scarecrow Weekend was held at The Plough Inn on Friday to celebrate the hard work put in by villagers.

This year’s theme was a space odyssey with everything from The Clangers to Jabbah the Hut, to the moon landings and E.T. represented.

The committee present �1,325 to Rainbows Children's Hospice PHOTO: Supplied

The event raised £5,461.75. This excludes the money taken by the village hall (£2,030) and the church (£1,585) and Scouts, all from refreshments.

The committee presented the two chosen local charities, Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and Rainbows Children’s Hospice, with cheques for £1,325 each, and smaller amounts to village groups. Beneficiaries included 1st Kinoulton Girl Guides, Table Tennis Club, The WI, The Hickling Standard, Hickling Cricket Club, The British Legion, Good Neighbours Scheme and Hickling Pre-school.

The cup for the best scarecrow, mayor’s choice, was the WI scarecrow, The WI in Space - a construction with animation, audio and information that celebrated womens’ contribution to space exploration.

A bottle of champagne also went to Barbara McEwen, the annual people’s choice for best scarecrow.

Various guess the scarecrow and other competition winners were drawn, announced and have been contacted. The new chairperson, Karen Buckley, also thanked all who made the weekend possible and a success.

Next year’s event, will be held on September 14 and 15 and is called ‘Animation’ - a theme full of promise.