Villagers offered free defibrillator training

Residents in Bottesford are being offered free training in how to use a life-saving defibrillator.

The session, on Sunday January 27, from 2pm to 4pm, has been organised by Lyndsey Young, who created The Friendly Bench in the village to help lonely and vulnerable people feel less isolated.

Lyndsey says the training is to ensure more people know how to use the device, which can be used when someone suffers a cardiac arrest in the crucial minutes before paramedics or an ambulance crew can get to them.

She said: “In December, I, alongside some of my neighbours, was in the position where I needed to use a defibrillator.

“Off the back of this situation I felt, as did many I spoke to did, that more people in our community needed to be aware of how to use a defibrillator.”

Lyndsey was in contact with villager Aly Greenway, who offers first aid training and who offered to run the defibrillator session, which will be held at the Warwick Flats in the village.

Attendees will also be served hot drinks and cake and it is hoped members of community groups, sports clubs and church members will take part with residents.