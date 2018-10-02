Sporting superstars attend official opening of sports rehab centre at Burrough on the Hill

Have your say

Former England rugby skipper Mike Tindall officially opened Matt Hampson’s Get Busy Living sports rehabilitation centre at Burrough on the Hill this afternoon (Tuesday).

Mike, a World Cup winner 15 years ago, is patron of the Matt Hampson Foundation, which launched the centre earlier this year to support people who have suffered life-changing injuries through playing sport.

The plaque unveiled at the official opening of the Get Busy Living centre at Burrough on the Hill EMN-180210-172350001

The £2.5million Twyford Road facility is the centrepiece of the foundation, which former Leicester Tigers player Matt founded after suffering paralysis from the neck down in a rugby training injury.

Today’s opening event was attended by a host of sporting superstars, including members of the current Tigers squad and former England cricket star James Taylor.

They were joined by partners in the project and local businesses and tradespeople, who worked on the building for lower rates and in some cases without charging.

Matt, affectionately known as Hambo, was presented with a celebratory cake baked by trustees.

Former England rugby skipper Mike Tindall at the official opening of the Get Busy Living centre at Burrough on the Hill EMN-180210-172401001

Centre director Tommy Cawston said: “This has been years in the making.

“Hambo’s vision was to build a hub where people can come together and we have finally achieved that ambition.

“At times it felt like an impossible dream but a huge amount of hard work from countless, amazing people have helped to make it happen.

“It is a proud day for the Foundation.”

Matt Hampson with the cake presented to him by trustees at the official opening of the Get Busy Living centre at Burrough on the Hill EMN-180210-172423001

Matt said: “Looking back at how we started running the trust from pretty much a shed it’s unbelievable how far we have come.

“Opening the centre is just the beginning for us now, there is so much more we can and will do.”