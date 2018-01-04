Melton Slimming World adviser celebrates record year with Peter Andre

A woman who helps people lose weight has been praised for her hardwork by pop star Peter Andre.

Mandy Knapp, who manages Slimming World groups in Melton, got the chance to meet Andre when he presented the business’ annual awards.

The Mysterious Girl singer co-hosted the event at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

She said she “couldn’t be prouder” of the members in the her Melton group.

“Throughout this year they’ve lost fantastic amounts of weight, with many of them hitting their target weights, improving their health and boosting their confidence,” Mandy said.

“It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things that they didn’t think were possible before losing weight, whether that’s having more energy, feeling happier, wearing smaller clothes, taking up new hobbies, reducing medication or doing more with their family and friends.

“Every week I feel extremely lucky to play even a small part in people’s achievements and I felt very honoured to represent Melton at the Slimming World Awards.

“Cuddling up to Peter was a real treat. He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives and it reminded me what an important and privileged role I have. I’m heading into 2018 super motivated to support even more people in Melton to be inspired to lose weight and lead healthier and happier lives.”