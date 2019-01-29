Melton slimmer owes inspiring weight loss journey to Weight Watchers

A retired Melton woman has praised Weight Watchers for helping her to live a heathier, more confident lifestyle.

Sally Keightley, 50, has lost 24lbs and completed the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 since joining in 2016.

The former sales account manager said: “I joined to improve my fitness and create healthier habits for life.

“After retiring and suffering some health issues through stress I did the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 in July last year.

“My life has totally changed. I am truly happy with mind, body and soul.”