Melton gym Primal Fitness branching out and making gains

A Melton independent gym is making big gains in the health and fitness industry.

Since moving to Charlotte Street 18 months ago, Primal Fitness has continued to evolve.

The business has invested in new equipment such as a functional cable machine, aqua punch bag and boxing speed balls. As well as this owner Adam Chambers has spent time at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield becoming a Box ‘N Burn certified boxing instructor.

The course was run by London 2012 Olympian Tony Jeffries and has taught Adam new skills which will improve and add value to the classes he teaches at Primal.

In the New Year, Primal will be adding a new fitness class on Saturday mornings plus their very first kids’ boxing fitness class, which will focus on boxing technique and healthy living to get children up and moving in a safe, fun environment.

For nutrition advice, fitness information or classes at this growing gym visit www.beprimal.co.uk, call Adam on 07841 638008 or email info@beprimal.co.uk