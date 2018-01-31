Melton GP surgery makes available more appointments for urgent treatment to free up A&E units

More patients requiring urgent medical care are being treated at Melton’s GP surgery in a bid to free up Accident and Emergency (A&E) units at Leicester and Nottingham and beds at nearby hospitals.

Appointments can be booked by telephone or in person on the day, at the Latham House practice in Sage Cross Street, when immediate treatment is required.

A spokesperson for Latham House said: “The additional capacity has been created to help the wider NHS community who are under pressure to keep patients out of A&E and out of hospital and will be available up to the end of March.

“In the mornings when these additional appointments have all been booked, patients will be offered to attend our Urgent Care Clinic, where we provide a sit and wait service for all patients who have an urgent need to be seen that day.”

The surgery would like to emphasies that these extra urgent appointmnents are only bookable on the day and are for genuine medical emergencies only.