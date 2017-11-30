Melton family hit by another traumatic blow

A Melton man whose teenage daughter fought a succesful battle against cancer is now going through the trauma of his wife being in a coma for the last four months following a sudden brain aneurism.

Nick Spargo and wife Lynda supported Kayti as she underwent revolutionary life-saving proton beam therapy in the United States three years ago after a tumour was diagnosed behind her nose.

Lynda Spargo pictured nearly three years ago in the United States with daughter Kayti, when she was treated for cancer, with husband Nick and their other childrenm Daniel and Charlotte EMN-171128-172731001

But in July, Lynda (48) suffered a devastating aneurism while at work at the town’s Sherard Primary School, where she has been a PE teacher for eight years. She has been in a coma since then and while in hospital she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

It is hoped Lynda will soon move into a nursing home but Nick and his three children are coming to terms with the probability that she will never be well enough to return home.

Nick (46), a Leicestershire firefighter, said: “It is awful to go through this - we have really been through the mill as a family.

“We have low days and then some high days.

Lynda Spargo, who sustained a devastating brain aneurism while at work at Sherard Primary School in Melton EMN-171128-172813001

“I had never once felt like saying ‘why me?’ but I am starting to think that way.

“But we have to remember that there are people going through worse than us.”

Nick and Lynda got together in 2002 and they have been married for six years. Aside from Kayti (18), who is now studying at university in Wales, the couple have a 17-year-old daughter called Charlotte and a son Daniel, who is 16.

They all travelled to the US to support Kayti when she was ill and the family is now leaning on other relatives, friends and work colleagues as they cope with Lynda’s illness.

“The aneurism happened the day before school ended for the summer holidays,” recalled Nick.

“It was totally out of the blue - I got a phone call at work to say Lynda had stroke-like symptoms and an ambulance had been called.

“Her work colleagues have been brilliant - they call her ‘sparkle’ and they set up a rota so everyone could go back and forth to the hospital.

“It has been difficult for them as well as they saw it happen.”

Lynda was initially taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary before being transferred to Nottingham’ Queen’s Medical Centre and she is now at the Leicester General.

Her 83-year-old mum. Peggy Earney, visits her in hospital most days, travelling two hours each way by bus.

Nick added: “It is very difficult for us because everything in the house reminds us of Lynda.

“The fire service have been so helpful by allowing me to do what I need to do and the children have been sounding off to their friends and their teachers.”

Lynda’s friend, Kaisey Lambert, has launched an online fundraising page for the Spargos.

She writes on it: “Lynda has done so much for children all over Melton, being a fantastic teacher who goes above and beyond, and is known for being a fantastic friend and an incredible person.”

Go to www.gofundme.com/support-for-the-spargo-family to donate.