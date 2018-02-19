Melton cancer support group members to meet again next month

Latest meeting of a Melton support group for prostate cancer sufferers and their families is on Wednesday March 7.

Between 25 and 50 people have met at the town’s Samworth Centre every month since the group was formed six months ago.

NHS prostate cancer nurse Jo Wortley is special guest at the next meeting, which runs from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

John Bailey, who helped found the sessions, said: “We have a good mix of people at the meetings, with people who have or have had the disease, and members of their families.

“We welcome anyone who wishes to attend who has a link to prostate cancer and refreshments are served during the night.”