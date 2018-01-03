Matt Hampson recovers in hospital after being taken seriously ill

Matt Hampson, who has dedicated his life to helping people recover from life-changing sports injuries since being paralysed in a rugby training incident, is recovering in hospital after being taken seriously ill.

The 33-year-old, who lives at Cold Overton, is this year due to open a rehab centre - the Get Busy Living Centre - at Burrough on the Hill through his charity, the Matt Hampson Foundation.

Tommy Cawston, chief executive of the foundation, said: “Matt was taken into hospital in the build-up to Christmas and has been seriously ill.

“He is now stable and has shown marked signs of improvement during his time there.

“We all obviously look forward to his return home and to the Get Busy Living Centre as soon as he is fit enough to do so.

“On behalf of Matt, his family and all of us at the Foundation, we thank the hospital staff for their help and support.

“We will keep everyone updated on Matt’s progress.”

The former Leicester Tigers RFC player was paralysed from the neck down following the training accident, which happened in 2005 during an England Under 21 session.

He breathes through the aid of a ventilator and has battled hard to live life as as normally as possible since then.