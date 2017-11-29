Inspection joy for Melton’s GP surgery

Have your say

Melton’s GP practice has been taken out of special measures following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Latham House had been rated ‘inadequate’ earlier this year and an inspector said it ‘requires improvement’ two years before that.

Rapid change was demanded by the inspection team and they found, during their visit on October 11, that services were much improved.

The Sage Cross Street surgery - the UK’s largest single group practice with 20 GPs caring for 35,500 patients - is rated as ‘good’ in all areas in a report just released.

The Chief Inspector of General Practice reports: “I am taking this service out of special measures.

“This recognises the significant improvements made to the quality of care provided by the service.”

The inspection team identified the practice as being well-led and delivering safe, caring andeffective services to meet the needs of patients.

Dr Paul Atkinson, chief executive of Latham House, said, “Everyone at Latham House is delighted with the outcome of the CQC inspection.

“We are especially pleased our hard work and commitment has been recognised.”