Free event in Melton will check for high blood pressure

Free blood pressure (BP) checks are being offered in Melton town centre.

Rotarians from Melton Belvoir Rotary Club are joining forces with the Stroke Association for the initiative, on Saturday - Know Your Blood Pressure Day.

People can go along to the Bell Centre for a test, between 10am and 3pm.

The purpose of the free tests is to check that people are not walking about with a dangerously high BP which puts them at much higher risk of having a stroke.

Rotarian Peter Goodwin said: “This is probably at least the 12th year in succession that we have held this event in conjunction with Melton Mowbray (lunchtime) Club aided by nurses and medical staff from Latham House.

“Previous years have resulted in up to about ten people being referred to Latham House, for further examination, out of the two to three hundred who have their blood pressure checked during the five hour session.”