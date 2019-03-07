Evie (8) raises hundreds of pounds for family friend with terminal cancer

An eight-year-old Sproxton girl has raised more than £1,000 for a family friend who has terminal cancer.

Evie Scarborough, a pupil at Waltham Primary School, completed a sponsored 10km run in the grounds of Wollaton Hall in Nottingham on Sunday.

Evie Scarborough pictured on the day she raised more than �1,000 for a family friend with terminal cancer EMN-190703-105304001

She decided to do it after hearing from her parents about their friend, Heather, being diagnosed with cancer of the pancreas and liver.

Evie aimed to raise £50 but has already generated £1,100, with all the money going to pay for treatment for Heather which is not available on the NHS.

Her proud dad, Joff, told the Melton Times: “Heather has been told she has six months to live without chemotherapy and maybe 12 if she decided to have it.

“Evie wanted to help in any way she could and decided a 10km run would be something she could arrange quite quickly while also providing a good challenge. “Evie chose to wear brightly coloured clothes and a bright tutu to reflect Heather’s personality.”

Joff and Evie’s mum, Gill Nott, cheered their daughter on alongside Heather and a party of 20 friends as she completed two laps of a 5km course.

He added: “We are very grateful for everyone’s support and to everyone who has donated and we are very proud parents.”