Have the Melton Elves gift wrap your Christmas presents

Have you left your shopping until the last minute, or perhaps not even started it yet? Don’t panic, the Melton Elves are coming to town!

Head to the Market Place on Sunday and look for the elves - surrounded with an array of gift tags, ribbons and gift paper to suit all tastes. Leave your gifts with the elves and they will send you packing with vouchers for coffee or a beer or two whilst you relax in the warm surroundings of The Cutting Room pub or the friendly More Coffee shop. Upon your return collect all your purchases, wrapped and labelled, to find their rightful place under your Christmas tree.

To add to the ambience there will also be a vintage and classic car meet and live entertainment from 103 The Eye.

All Melton Borough Council car parks are free on the day. The event runs from 10am to 4pm.