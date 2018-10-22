Harley-Davidson bikers from Rutland and Melton raise hundreds for air ambulance services

The Rutland Chapter of HOG (Harley-Davidson Owners Group) which has members from Melton have raised £1,000 for two air ambulance at their recent monthly meeting held at the Country Lounge Cafe Bar in Morcott.

The group handed over two cheques, each for £500, to Tammy Swiderski of the East Anglian Air Ambulance and John Batty of the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.

“Of course even for the best of riders riding motorcycles on today’s roads can be dangerous as we have less protection than being in a car, and the air ambulance offers a vital and invaluable service,” said Ian Gornall, activities officer.

“We are very safety conscious as an organisation when we ride, but you just never know.”

“The Chapter members cover many thousands of miles both in the UK and abroad and it’s comforting to know that the support of the air ambulance is always there.

“It costs a huge amount to keep them flying, and we try to do something to help.”