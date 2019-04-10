Harby woman doing London Marathon for Stathern-based charity

‘Here we go again’ is how a brave fundraiser feels ahead of running her second marathon in as many years.

Gemma King is doing the London Marathon on April 28 for Stathern’s Dove Cottage Day Hospice, having completed the Paris Marathon in 2018.

She said: “After Paris I realised I enjoyed the challenge and also I felt really good giving something back by raising money for charity.

“This time I feel mentally more prepared, as I know how to judge the distance, however, my training has been up and down and I have struggled with some long runs this year.

“Paris was a really amazing atmosphere and being able to do this again, but in London, I think will be really special.”

Gemma ran the Paris Marathon in just over five hours so is hoping to beat that time. She has chosen to ‘Do it for Dove’ because the charity is right on her doorstep.

“The hospice does an amazing job locally for both patients and their carers,” said Gemma.

“Dove actually only receives four per cent funding from NHS grants. The rest is raised through fundraising, retail and donations so it’s really important we raise money for them to keep their great service running.

“I want to thank everyone who has donated money, raffle prizes, tombola prizes and offered me help and support through organising the Harby Family and Dog Fun Day.”

Family and friends will support Gemma as she sets foot in the capital at the end of the month.

To sponsor her, log on to http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/GemmaKing14