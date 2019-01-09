Harby Harlequins’ Snow White and the Dwarfs pantomime is the hottest ticket in the Melton borough

Tickets are selling fast for the Harby Harlequins’ pantomime as, once more the intrepid dramatic group gear up for their annual show.

Now in their 21st year, the Harby Harlequins are performing timeless tale Snow White and the Dwarfs.

Is Snow White really as good as she should be? How many princes do you have to kiss to turn one into a frog? Ever met a fairy with a chip on her shoulder?

With an original script by writer Eddie Lilley and a cast of 21, the production features dynamic stage sets, purpose made costumes, professional lighting and audio equipment and a five-piece live musical accompaniment. There will also be a licensed bar and refreshments.

The pantomime will be on stage at Harby Village Hall from Wednesday, January 30, to Saturday, February 2.

Each performance will begin at 7.30pm, with an afternoon matinee on the Saturday at 2pm.

Tickets are £8 for adults and £4 for children under 16. Senior citizens are invited to attend free on the Wednesday, but are advised to reserve seats.

For admission and ticket details contact Judith Neale on 01949 860713, from 10am to 7pm.