Hall fire caused major relocation issues for Hose villagers

A host of groups and classes which met at Hose village hall have had to find alternative venues since a devastating fire gutted the building two months ago.

The Baptist chapel and the Rose and Crown pub are two places being used temporarily with the hall set to remain closed at least until next Easter.

Hose village hall, which is likely to be closed until at least Easter 2019 following a fire in October EMN-181126-115837001

The blaze broke out around the stage area of the building, which will be 50 years old next year and which was extensively redecorated shortly before the fire.

Loss of the village hall has hit the community hard because it was used so regularly for keep fit sessions, club meetings. concerts and drama productions.

Hose Primary School held its physical education lessons in the building and it is also an integral part of their biggest annual fundraiser, the Belvoir Half Marathon and Fun Run, which attracts fields of nearly 500 runners when it is held every April.

PE sessions are now being held in a classroom with the colder weather now taking hold because the Baptist chapel would not be big enough to house the 54 pupils who attend the school.

Head teacher Elizabeth Measom said: “I took over just a couple of weeks before the fire and it has been a logistical nightmare for us to find alternative locations in the village.

“Earlier in the year we had our PE lessons outside and the tennis club kindly allowed us to use their toilets.

“Now we have the sessions at the school and we move the furniture in a classroom so we can do it indoors in inclement weather.”

Some of the school’s fundraising events have had to be cancelled, such as the harvest supper, but it is hoped the Belvoir Half Marathon and the annual summer production will still be able to be held next year.

Village hall committee chair, Brian Keevil, said the required renovation work was still being assessed before it is put out to tender.

He said: “Losing the village hall has been a real problem for the community - it’s been like losing the village pub.

“Some groups have found somewhere else to meet, like the luncheon club, but the school doesn’t have an alternative place for PE.

“We managed to go ahead with the bonfire party despite not being able to use the hall but the annual Christmas carol concert won’t happen this year.”