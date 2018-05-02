Go quackers for the duck and running races at Wymeswold

Have your say

Wymeswold’s annual spec-quack-ular Duck Races take place this weekend.

The village will be in a buoyant mood on Sunday, for the event which features fun runs, a road race, a fete, an RAF flypast (weather permitting), and of course, the Duck Races themselves.

The five-mile Wymeswold Waddle road race will kick off the day’s proceedings at 10.30am, starting and finishing on Brook Street.

Then, at 11.40am, and new this year, will be the two kilometre Duckling Dash, a chip timing race for juniors (prizes for first place girl and boy age 8,9,10,11,12,13 and 14.)

At 12noon the two kilometre Fun Run will begin followed shortly after by the Duck Races.

For more details visit www.wymeswold.com or https://www.facebook.com/Wymeswoldwaddle

The Wymeswold Waddle and Fun Run are being held in support of Wolds Community First Responders, sponsored by HA & W Chartered Financial Planners.

There is expected to be around 400 entries across the three races.