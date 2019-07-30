Go-ahead given for multi-million-pound Melton retirement housing scheme

Multi-million-pound plans to redevelop the site of a former Melton nursing home into more than 50 retirement living apartments and bungalows have been approved by borough councillors.

McCarthy and Stone aim to transform the old Catherine Dalley House, which has been vacant for two years, with the work set to take from between a year and 18 months.

Catherine Dalley House on Scalford Road which is to be redeveloped into apartments and bungalows for retired people EMN-190730-143713001

The developers, who say the plans received high levels of support during a thorough public consultation process, were delighted to see Melton Council give their approval at the latest meeting of the planning committee.

New residents will have a choice of 46 one and two-bed retirement apartments and 10 bungalows, with all of the properties designed for people aged over 60.

There will also be on-site car parking, high-quality communal facilities - including a homeowners’ lounge - and landscaped gardens.

The developers say a scheme like this is expected to provide a boost of more than £10million to the local economy while it is being built with around 60 local companies being involved and there will also be a number of new jobs created when it is open to residents.

Matt Wills, the company’s regional managing director, said: “We are extremely pleased that our plans for retirement living apartments and bungalows in Melton Mowbray have been approved.

“The unanimous decision of the planning committee, combined with the high levels of pre-application support and significant level of sales interest we have received demonstrate that our plans will deliver much-needed housing for older people in Melton Mowbray.

“We would like to thank all of those who expressed their support for our application and who engaged throughout the consultation process.”

McCarthy and Stone say their retirement living schemes are designed to create a safe and secure environment for homeowners to live as independently as they choose - either socialising in the homeowners’ lounge or enjoying the peace and quiet of their own property.

The new complex will have its own house manager - someone to manage the day-to-day running of the development and to be on hand during office hours.

We reported in September 2017 that the former Catherine Dalley House site, on Scalford Road, was being sold off for development with a guide price of £750,000.

It had been closed in March 2016 by Leicestershire County Council, which said it could not afford the £315,000 required to upgrade the home because of budgetary pressures at County Hall.

Anyone interested in buying one of the planned new properties can telephone 0800 201 4811.